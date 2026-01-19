Pickford helped set Everton's tone immediately by launching the long ball that led to Merlin Rohl hitting the post in the first minute. He then produced five key saves to keep Villa out of the game. Pickford has now made 17 saves across his last four Premier League appearances, highlighting his strong form for the Toffees. The shutout against the Villains on Sunday was his ninth in 22 Premier League games this season, leaving him three shutouts away from matching his total from last season. Pickford will look to add to that tally against Leeds United on Monday.