Pickford recorded a shutout with two saves and a series of confident claims under Forest's aerial pressure. His best work came late in the first half when he smothered Morgan Gibbs-White's driven cross and then pushed away a low effort from Elliot Anderson. One tentative punch from a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross led to a scramble that James Tarkowski cleared on the line, but otherwise he controlled his box well. Pickford is in a very good form since he made 17 saves in the last five games, securing four cleansheets in the span. The goalie will look to add another one on his tally in Saturday's clash against Chelsea.