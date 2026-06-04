Jordan Pickford News: Leads England between posts

Pickford has been named in England's World Cup squad and is expected to retain his status as coach Thomas Tuchel's first-choice goalkeeper throughout the competition.

Pickford ended the season having started all 38 Premier League matches for Everton, recording 11 clean sheets from 100 saves and overperforming his expected goals on target against by 3.9 in what has been another commanding individual campaign. The keeper brings a wealth of experience and big-game composure that has made him England's undisputed first choice for several years, and his ability to organise the defense and produce crucial saves in pressure moments makes him a trusted figure for manager Tuchel heading into the competition. Pickford heads into the World Cup as the undisputed leader between England's posts and the goalkeeper the squad will count on from the first whistle of their opener against Croatia on June 17.