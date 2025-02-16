Jordan Pickford News: Makes five saves in victory
Pickford made five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Crystal Palace.
Pickford conceded a goal just after halftime on a close-range strike from Jean-Philippe Mateta that was reviewed for offside but stood. He has recorded 12 saves in his last three games across all competitions but has yet to keep a clean sheet in that span. His next chance comes against Manchester United on Saturday.
