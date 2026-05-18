Jordan Pickford News: No saves, allows three
Pickford recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Sunderland.
Pickford had a rough day in net Sunday to say the least, not making a single save while allowing three goals. Unfortunately for the goalie, this is now a sixth straight game without a clean sheet, remaining at 11 clean sheets this campaign. He will now head into their season finale, looking at starting every match this season, facing Tottenham on May 24.
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