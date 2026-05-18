Jordan Pickford headshot

Jordan Pickford News: No saves, allows three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Pickford recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Sunderland.

Pickford had a rough day in net Sunday to say the least, not making a single save while allowing three goals. Unfortunately for the goalie, this is now a sixth straight game without a clean sheet, remaining at 11 clean sheets this campaign. He will now head into their season finale, looking at starting every match this season, facing Tottenham on May 24.

Jordan Pickford
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Pickford See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 17
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 17
SOC
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
13 days ago