Jordan Pickford News: Two allowed against City

Pickford couldn't see another clean sheet Saturday after earning one last time out, as he would concede two goals while making four saves. He remains at 10 clean sheets in 33 appearances this season, three off of last season's total. He will face Chelsea next on April 26.