Jordan Pickford headshot

Jordan Pickford News: Two allowed against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Pickford had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Pickford couldn't see another clean sheet Saturday after earning one last time out, as he would concede two goals while making four saves. He remains at 10 clean sheets in 33 appearances this season, three off of last season's total. He will face Chelsea next on April 26.

Jordan Pickford
Everton
