Jordan Pickford News: Two saves but concedes twice

Pickford made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 2nd minute.

Pickford made two saves as Everton claimed a late 2-2 draw against Brentford. He started the game poorly, catching Kevin Schade on the ankle and conceding a penalty. The penalty was placed into the corner and was difficult for Pickford to save. The other goal he conceded came from a deflection and again would have been very difficult for the keeper to stop. The England number one has kept 11 clean sheets this season and saved one penalty, but was unable to keep out the penalty in this instance.