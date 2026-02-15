Jordan Sierra headshot

Jordan Sierra Injury: Removed from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Sierra was a last-minute absence after being initially listed in the starting lineup for Sunday's match against Santos.

Sierra may have suffered an injury in warmups prior to the weekend game, so his participation in future contests is now in jeopardy. This leaves the Canoneros practically without experienced central midfield options, with forwards like Yoel Barcenas and Omar Moreno expected to fill in if Sierra remains out.

