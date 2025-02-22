Jordan Sierra News: Scores goal in defeat

Sierra scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Friday's 3-1 defeat against Necaxa.

Sierra finished Nicolas Benedetti's pass with a left-footed touch, leveling the score in the 42nd minute at Necaxa. It was the first goal of the year for the defensive midfielder, and he recorded another shot on target in 72 minutes of play. He had been used as a substitute in the previous game but returned to the initial squad in Roberto Meraz's (undisclosed) place.