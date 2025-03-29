Fantasy Soccer
Jordan Sierra News: Unimpressive in wide role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Sierra had one cross (zero accurate) and one interception in Friday's 3-2 victory against Atlas.

Sierra failed to make a difference over 65 minutes in his second successive start. The midfielder was deployed in an unusual right wing-back position, with Said Godinez and Alan Torres occupying the middle slots this time. However, it's unclear whether such composition will remain for future contests, creating uncertainty about the type of contribution that can be expected from Sierra.

