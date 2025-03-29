Jordan Sierra News: Unimpressive in wide role
Sierra had one cross (zero accurate) and one interception in Friday's 3-2 victory against Atlas.
Sierra failed to make a difference over 65 minutes in his second successive start. The midfielder was deployed in an unusual right wing-back position, with Said Godinez and Alan Torres occupying the middle slots this time. However, it's unclear whether such composition will remain for future contests, creating uncertainty about the type of contribution that can be expected from Sierra.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now