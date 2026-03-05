Jordan Teze Injury: Available Friday

Teze (undisclosed) is part of Monaco's match squad to face Paris Saint-Germain on Friday.

Teze missed a few training sessions but could avoid an absence from game action after making the squad for the weekend's clash. It still remains to be seen whether he'll feature from kickoff or as a substitute. The versatile man operated as a right wing-back in his last start but was previously used more often in a central midfield spot, so he might share time on the pitch with Mamadou Coulibaly and Aladji Bamba.