Jordan Teze Injury: Should be available Saturday

Teze (undisclosed) is likely to be available for Saturday's match against Nice after participating in normal training with the team this week, according to coach Adi Hutter in a press conference, as reported by Luke Entwistle.

Teze has been sidelined since late January due to an injury but has trained normally with the team all week, making his presence in the squad list likely for Saturday's game. He has mainly been a bench option this season and should resume that role for now.