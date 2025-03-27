Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Teze headshot

Jordan Teze Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Teze (undisclosed) is likely to be available for Saturday's match against Nice after participating in normal training with the team this week, according to coach Adi Hutter in a press conference, as reported by Luke Entwistle.

Teze has been sidelined since late January due to an injury but has trained normally with the team all week, making his presence in the squad list likely for Saturday's game. He has mainly been a bench option this season and should resume that role for now.

Jordan Teze
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now