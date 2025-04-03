Jordan Teze Injury: Should be available Saturday
Teze (undisclosed) should be available for Saturday's clash against Brest after training normally on Thursday, according to Jordan Briot from ASM FC.
Teze has missed all games since late January due to undisclosed reasons but should be back in the squad for Saturday's clash with Brest after training normally on Thursday. That said, he has mainly been a bench option this season and should return to that role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now