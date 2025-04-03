Fantasy Soccer
Jordan Teze headshot

Jordan Teze Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Teze (undisclosed) should be available for Saturday's clash against Brest after training normally on Thursday, according to Jordan Briot from ASM FC.

Teze has missed all games since late January due to undisclosed reasons but should be back in the squad for Saturday's clash with Brest after training normally on Thursday. That said, he has mainly been a bench option this season and should return to that role.

