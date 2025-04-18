Jordan Teze News: Available but facing competition

Teze (undisclosed) is fully fit and available but has not been included in recent squad lists due to competition, coach Adi Hutter said in the press conference. "Jordan was out for several weeks. He's back now and training really well, but the competition is there. I'm currently facing a rich problem of being able to only put 20 players on the match sheet. It's obviously a disappointment for them, but they remain professional. I sometimes have to make difficult choices by not calling up a player who does a good job during the week."

Teze has been out since early February due to undisclosed reasons but has been fit and available for the past two weeks. He has not been included in the squad list as the coach prefers using Krepin Diatta in the rotation because of his versatility. This suggests that Teze's playing time will likely remain limited for the final stretch of the season.