Jordan Teze News: Delivers assist for opener

Teze assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Marseille.

Teze set up Aleksandr Golovin's opener in Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Marseille, whipping a pinpoint ball into the box from the right side that the Russian smashed into the top corner past Geronimo Rulli. He also came up with a massive goal-line clearance on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late effort to help seal the win as Marseille kept pressing for an equalizer, ending the match with one assist, two interceptions and five tackles. Teze has now logged assists in back-to-back Ligue 1 matches and has done a solid job stepping in for Vanderson (thigh) on the right side after previously filling holes in central defense and central midfield.