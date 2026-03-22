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Jordan Teze News: Generates assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Teze assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Teze wasn't the service machine for Monaco in this match but he was in the right place to deliver an assist on the team's first goal. The midfielder will need to do more to create some balance if Monaco want to breach Marseille's defense, as the side has only given up 35 goals in 27 Ligue 1 matches this season.

Jordan Teze
Monaco
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