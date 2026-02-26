Jordan Teze News: Late goal off the bench

Teze scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Teze came off the bench in the 62nd minute of Wednesday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain and scored late to secure the equalizer. He added three tackles and one interception. The versatile defender has been a regular starter of late, starting five of his last seven appearances across all competitions, though his role does not consistently allow him to produce offensively.