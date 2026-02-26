Jordan Teze News: Late goal off the bench
Teze scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.
Teze came off the bench in the 62nd minute of Wednesday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain and scored late to secure the equalizer. He added three tackles and one interception. The versatile defender has been a regular starter of late, starting five of his last seven appearances across all competitions, though his role does not consistently allow him to produce offensively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Teze See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Teze See More