Jordan Teze News: Registers most crosses
Teze recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus AJ Auxerre.
Teze recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance, and completed 39 passes. Over the last four games, he has accumulated 16 crosses, created nine chances, and provided two assists.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Teze See More