Jordan Teze headshot

Jordan Teze News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Teze recorded two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and eight corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus AJ Auxerre.

Teze recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance, and completed 39 passes. Over the last four games, he has accumulated 16 crosses, created nine chances, and provided two assists.

Jordan Teze
Monaco
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