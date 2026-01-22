Teze scored a late consolation goal in the 72nd minute while Monaco were already 5-0 down, finishing well from a central position inside the box. In the Champions League, he has now scored two goals in just six appearances, finding individual success despite the team's struggles. Defensively, he also won four duels, highlighting his balanced profile when used in a deeper midfield role. Teze has shown flashes of quality in the competition and will look to build on that in a more manageable matchup against Juventus.