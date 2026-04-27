Jordan Teze News: Scores opener in 2-2 draw

Teze scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Toulouse.

Teze scored the opening goal as Monaco went on to draw 2-2 with Toulouse. This is his first goal in the league this season, having also scored three in the Champions League this season. He also picked up his two assists within the last five games. He has put a shot on target in each of the last two games, although this was his first time not creating a chance in seven matches.