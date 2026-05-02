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Jordan Torunarigha Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Torunarigha (undisclosed) was forced off after collapsing following an aerial duel during Saturday's clash against Frankfurt and had to be helped off the pitch.

Torunarigha's early exit is a concern for Hamburg heading into the final stretch of the season, with the nature and severity of the injury yet to be confirmed. The center-back went down after a heading duel and was unable to continue, raising immediate doubts about his availability for upcoming fixtures. Daniel Elfadli is expected to start at center-back in his absence should Torunarigha be ruled out for any period of time. No further details have been provided on the extent of the issue, leaving his return timeline uncertain.

Jordan Torunarigha
Hamburger SV
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