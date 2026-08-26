Jordan Torunarigha Injury: Race against time for opener

Torunarigha (undisclosed) remains unable to train after suffering a muscular issue before last Sunday's DFB-Pokal match and is uncertain for Saturday's Bundesliga opener against Dortmund, though the club remains hopeful for his involvement, according to abendblatt.

Torunarigha picked up a muscular issue during the final training session before the DFB-Pokal match against Verl and missed the 3-0 win. He is still unable to train with the team, making his status for the Bundesliga opener uncertain, but Hamburger SV remains hopeful he could recover in time. If unavailable, Shafiq Nandja could again start in central defense after starting in the cup, with Warmed Omari also sidelined.