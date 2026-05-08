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Jordan Torunarigha News: Fit for play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Torunarigha (undisclosed) is an option for play again as he was taken off dude to rest, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "All the others are ready to play."

Torunarigha was taken off the field early in the last match, but this has now been deemed not an injury, as the defender is an option for play. He has not missed a start since the beginning of March, so he will eye an immediate return to his starting role after the slight scare.

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