Jordan Zemura Injury: Dealing with thigh lesion
Zemura has been diagnosed with a left biceps femoris lesion, Udinese announced.
Zemura was a late scratch for the last game and will miss the next two, eyeing a return after the next international break. Hassane Kamara and Juan Arizala will take care of the left wing while he's sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Zemura See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27March 8, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27March 8, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26February 28, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26February 28, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25February 23, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Zemura See More