Jordan Zemura Injury: Dealing with thigh lesion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Zemura has been diagnosed with a left biceps femoris lesion, Udinese announced.

Zemura was a late scratch for the last game and will miss the next two, eyeing a return after the next international break. Hassane Kamara and Juan Arizala will take care of the left wing while he's sidelined.

Jordan Zemura
Udinese
