Jordan Zemura Injury: Likely for Cagliari meeting

Zemura (thigh) "should be back on the bench for Saturday's game," coach Kosta Runjaic stated.

Zemura appears to be out of the woods after missing more than two months because of a serious thigh strain and is poised to deputize Hassane Kamara on the left wing. He has recorded multiple tackles in his last six showings, amassing 21 (14 won), adding six key passes, five interceptions and ten clerances and assisting once during that stretch.