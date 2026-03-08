Jordan Zemura headshot

Jordan Zemura Injury: Picks up muscular injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Zemura missed Saturday's match versus Atalanta due to a late physical problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Zemura is set for tests to determine his status for Saturday's clash with Juventus. Hassane Kamara returned to the XI following a foot problem with Zemura shelved, while Juan Arizala logged a few minutes off the bench.

