Jordan Zemura News: Solid two-way effort
Zemura had three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-0 defeat versus Bologna.
Zemura saw some work on both ends of the ball Monday, with the defender first recording two chances created and three crosses in the attack to go along with four tackles in the defense. This is now five straight starts since returning from injury, having assumed back the starting role with 11 starts in 14 appearances this season.
