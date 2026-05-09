Jordan Zemura News: Unused sub in Cagliari fixture

Zemura (thigh) didn't feature in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Cagliari.

Zemura returned from an extended absence, but Hassane Kamara and Juan Arizala got minutes over him on the left wing. He'll look to round into shape to see some action down the stretch, but the top option in his role has been dependable thus far. He has sent in multiple crosses in his last three displays, accumulating seven deliveries (two accurate) and notching 11 tackles (seven won), four key passes and two clearances during that stretch.