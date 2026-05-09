Jordan Zemura News: Unused sub in Cagliari fixture
Zemura (thigh) didn't feature in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Cagliari.
Zemura returned from an extended absence, but Hassane Kamara and Juan Arizala got minutes over him on the left wing. He'll look to round into shape to see some action down the stretch, but the top option in his role has been dependable thus far. He has sent in multiple crosses in his last three displays, accumulating seven deliveries (two accurate) and notching 11 tackles (seven won), four key passes and two clearances during that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Zemura See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27March 8, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27March 8, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26February 28, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26February 28, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25February 23, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Zemura See More