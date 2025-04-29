Jordan Zemura News: Unused sub versus Bologna

Zemura (calf) returned to the bench in Monday's 0-0 draw with Bologna.

Zemura recovered from a calf strain that cost him four matches but wasn't fielded. He'll back up and occasionally play over Hassane Kamara on the left wing in the remaining matches. He has posted four shots (one on target), two key passes, four crosses (one accurate) and three tackles (one won) in his last five showings.