Jordi Alba Injury: Back available against Porto

Alba (hamstring) is back available for Thursday's clash against Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup, coach Javier Mascherano said in the press conference, according to Franco Panizo from Miami Total Futbol. "The only player who was injured and is back is Jordi. It is 3 weeks since he suffered his injury. We'll see what's best, if he starts or comes off bench."

Alba missed the last MLS game and the opener of the FIFA Club World Cup due to a hamstring injury, but that issue proved to be minor since he is already back available for the clash against Porto in the second group stage game. That said, it is still unclear whether he will return directly to the starting XI or come off the bench. Noah Allen is likely to start in the backline if Alba begins the game as a substitute.