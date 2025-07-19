Jordi Alba Injury: Forced off after solid performance

Alba scored one goal and delivered one assist but left with a fitness issue in Saturday's 5-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Alba made a huge impact in the one-sided win, scoring from inside the box in the 24th minute and assisting Telasco Jose Segovia in the 27th. However, the left-back ended up with discomfort which prevented him from recording the full 90 minutes. It's unclear if he actually sustained a significant injury, but if this affects his playing time, Santi Morales could be deployed in his place.