Alba is ending his long and successful career after numerous years of professional football, starting his pro career with Valencia in the 2008\/09 season, before a long tenure with Barcelona lasting 12 years, and now ending his story with Miami. He has had unprecedented success in his career, appearing in 700 matches for 51 goals and 135 assists, winning the Champions League once, Euro 2012 and six La Liga titles. He will now look to end on a high note with Miami as they enter the playoffs, with the regular season wrapping up Oct. 18.