Jordi Alba News: Bags late assist
Alba assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Atlanta United.
Alba saw his first goal contribution of the season Sunday, finding Fafa Picault in the 89th minute for the game-winning goal. However, he was a bit more quiet in the defense, notching one interception and two clearances. He has started and played the full 90 in all four games this campaign.
