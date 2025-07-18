Menu
Jordi Alba News: Sends in nine crosses at Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Alba recorded two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

Alba led Miami in crosses as usual, but couldn't help them earn at least one point on the road. The left-back also did well on defense with a season-high four clearances. He has four assists and two clean sheets in 18 appearances (17 starts).

Jordi Alba
Inter Miami CF
