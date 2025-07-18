Jordi Alba News: Sends in nine crosses at Cincinnati
Alba recorded two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati.
Alba led Miami in crosses as usual, but couldn't help them earn at least one point on the road. The left-back also did well on defense with a season-high four clearances. He has four assists and two clean sheets in 18 appearances (17 starts).
