Jordi Cortizo News: Delivers assist in defeat

Cortizo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 4-2 defeat versus Mazatlan.

Cortizo passed the ball to Ismael Diaz, who made a run into the box for the first away goal in the 44th minute of this game. It was the first goal or assist for Cortizo in the Clausura tournament, and it came on his first start since Oct. 4. He would be a strong midfield option if he's able to reach his best form, but he'll need to be more consistent to retain a spot either as a right winger or central midfielder.