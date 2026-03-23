Jordi Cortizo News: Option going forward

Cortizo has served his one-match ban and is available again for future Liga MX matchups.

Cortizo was ineligible for the last clash with San Luis after being shown a red card in a pending matchup versus Chivas. However, it's unclear how many minutes he'll see under new manager Javier Gandolfi. The midfielder, who has failed to score and delivered one assist over eight games played this campaign, might remain in contention for central or right-sided spots with Fernando Beltran, Daniel Arcila and Juan Pablo Dominguez.