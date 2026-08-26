Jordi Cortizo News: Scores in win

Cortizo scored one goal on three shots (two on target) and created three chances in Friday's 2-0 win over Monterrey.

Cortizo capped a strong individual performance with a well-taken finish from the center of the box, adding to what has been a productive start to the season with two goals and eight chances created across five matches. His 1.05 expected assists suggest his creativity has outpaced his direct contributions in that category, and his next fixture against Atlante presents a favorable opportunity to add to his numbers.