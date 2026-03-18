Jordi Cortizo News: Sent off midweek

Cortizo received a red card as a substitute during Wednesday's clash with Guadalajara.

Cortizo left the visitors with 10 men because of a violent foul shortly after coming off the bench against Chivas. The midfielder will consequently be suspended for the upcoming visit to San Luis, allowing Daniel Arcila, Juan Pablo Dominguez and Ismael Diaz to see extended outings. The former Monterrey man has made a limited impact this season, so he might be back in a bench spot for an April 4 game versus Atlas after his ban.