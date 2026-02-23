Jordi Cortizo News: Sidelined due to discipline issue

Cortizo wasn't in the squad for Saturday's 2-1 win over Santos after he "committed a fault against the group. Nothing scandalous, but indiscipline nonetheless", coach Ignacio Ambriz confirmed after the game, adding that "there's nothing. He trained today with the group", per Julio Saucedo of TV Azteca.

Cortizo could rejoin the team for the next matchups after being pardoned for a minor disciplinary infraction, but he's unlikely to get significant minutes on the field, given that he has only been a bench option this season. While his talent could lead to some offensive stats if he plays, the midfielder will have to contend with current starters Nicolas Vallejo, Juan Pablo Dominguez and Ivan Moreno.