Jordy Makengo Injury: Dealing with thigh issues

Makengo was forced off in the 100th minute of Wednesday's DFB Pokal semifinal against Stuttgart after receiving treatment for a thigh injury, leaving his availability for Sunday's Bundesliga clash against Dortmund uncertain.

Makengo had to be bandaged up on the pitch before being replaced by captain Christian Gunter, who is now expected to start at left-back if the injury proves serious enough to keep Makengo out at the weekend. The full-back has been a regular in Freiburg's Europa League lineup but has featured less prominently in Bundesliga action recently, so his potential absence would have a more limited impact on Sunday's starting XI than it might otherwise suggest. The club will assess the extent of the thigh damage over the coming days before providing further clarity on his availability.