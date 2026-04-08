Jordy Makengo Injury: Option for Thursday

Makengo (undisclosed) is an option for Thursday's match against Celta Vigo, according to manager Julian Schuster.

Makengo missed the last outing with an undisclosed injury but is set to return for UEL action, cleared to face Celta. This gives the club their starting left-back as an option again, starting in his previous three appearances. He will look to return to that role immediately, although the club may keep Christian Gunter at left-back if Makengo is not fit enough.