Jordy Makengo Injury: Option for Thursday

Makengo (thigh) is an option for Thursday's match against Braga, according to his club.

Makengo had to be taken off early in the club's last outing but is already set for a return in the coming game, as he has shaken off his thigh injury. This will give the club another depth option, possibly a huge addition against a sporadic Rayo team that will keep Freiburg on their toes. However, he has started in their past three UEL matches at left-back, so he could see a starting role right away.