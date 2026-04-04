Jordy Makengo Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Makengo is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Bayern with muscular problems, according to the club.

Makengois dealing with a muscular injury and his absence could be precautionary given the tight turnaround with the European clash just days away against Celta Vigo, and Freiburg will be hoping to have him back in the fold before the bigger stakes fixture on Thursday. Christian Gunter is taking the starting role at left-back in his absence against the Bavarians, with the club keen to manage the situation carefully rather than risk a more serious setback ahead of a crucial European night.