Jordy Makengo News: Credited with assist in win

Makengo assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against RB Leipzig.

Makengo recorded his lone assist of the season in 20 Bundesliga appearances (12 starts) when he simply tried to head the ball into the box -- and Matthias Ginter was there to tap the ball home after no one cleared it. Makengo is more known for his defensive prowess, though. He finished the 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign with 52 clearances, 33 crosses, 22 tackles, 10 blocked shots and 15 interceptions.