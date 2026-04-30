Jordy Makengo News: Makes starting XI

Makengo (thigh) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League semifinal vs. Braga.

Makengo will start on the left side of the defense after overcoming a minor knock that caused him to miss last Sunday's 4-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund. Makengo has started in each of Freiburg's last three UEL matches, tallying one assist, three chances created, five crosses, seven tackles, five interceptions and six clearances over that span.