Jorge Agustin Rodriguez Injury: Dealing with injury

Rodriguez didn't play Sunday against Pumas due to injury, according to Pau Benavente of PressPort.

Rodriguez is reportedly not at 100 percent physically, but there has been no official information about his status. Therefore, the defensive midfielder could be another doubt alongside Fidel Ambriz (undisclosed) for upcoming league action, with the more offensive-minded duo of Iker Fimbres and Oliver Torres potentially forced to play deeper than usual.