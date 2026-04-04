Jorge Agustin Rodriguez Injury: Leaves with injury in loss

Rodriguez was forced off with an apparent physical issue during Saturday's 2-1 loss to Atletico San Luis, Multimedios Deportes reports.

Rodriguez will need to be assessed in the coming days and could miss some games depending on the severity of his issue. The midfielder made seven straight starts across all competitions prior to this issue, scoring one goal but featuring mostly as a defensive contributor over that period. With Iker Fimbres (ankle) still out, Oliver Torres may be pushed back to a holding midfield role if the Argentinian is unavailable for upcoming contests.