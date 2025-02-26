Jorge Agustin Rodriguez News: Active in defensive role

Rodriguez generated one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 loss against Mazatlan.

Rodriguez made an uncommon appearance as a center-back given that Victor Guzman (hamstring) wasn't ready to play and both Sergio Ramos and Hector Moreno were rested for the double week. In terms of performance, Rodriguez wasn't exactly decisive but led his side with 82 accurate passes. He'll most likely move back to his natural midfield position, perhaps with Ramos returning to the lineup and Fidel Ambriz dropping to the bench for future games.