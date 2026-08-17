Jorge Agustin Rodriguez News: Scores off bench in win

Rodriguez scored a goal off his lone shot and made four clearances and two interceptions during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.

Rodriguez was brought to replace injured Alonso Aceves (ankle) still in the first half and was very solid at the heart of the defense. But his biggest contribution came on the attacking end deep into second half's stoppage time, when he headed home a free-kick cross from the right to seal the 6-1 win for Monterrey. This was the first goal of the season for the holding midfielder but we shouldn't expect many more as he never scored multiple times in a campaign since coming to Liga MX back in 2024.