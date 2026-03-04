Jorge Agustin Rodriguez News: Starts against Gallos
Rodriguez (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup to face Queretaro on Wednesday.
Rodriguez has completed his recovery from a slight issue that left him out of the previous two league games. He'll likely operate in a holding midfield role while Fidel Ambriz (undisclosed) remains sidelined, although his upside may be limited to passes and defensive stats in that spot.
